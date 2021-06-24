Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $30,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 380.6% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 192,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 152,702 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1,310.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 266,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 247,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGF opened at $42.15 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37.

