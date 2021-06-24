Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 43.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
