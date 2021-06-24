Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Sector Perform

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.
OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.05.
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
