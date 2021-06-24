Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Sector Perform

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.