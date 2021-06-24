Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DOCMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCMF opened at $6.17 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

