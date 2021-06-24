Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,881.09 ($24.58).

RDSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RDSB stock traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,436.40 ($18.77). 8,599,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,365. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,338.33. The company has a market capitalization of £112.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.52. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

