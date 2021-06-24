Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 5,937 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of EXLS opened at $105.79 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $522,197.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,880 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

