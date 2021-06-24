Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 68.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. As a group, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

