Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,011 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of FibroGen worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after buying an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

