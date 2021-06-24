Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,980 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 57,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 153,359 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LendingClub by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 10,810 shares worth $160,003. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

