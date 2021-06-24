Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 44.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $81.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

