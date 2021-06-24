S Robson Walton Sells 1,362,151 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84.
- On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.
- On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44.
- On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06.
- On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.
- On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43.
- On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.96 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $380.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.01.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.