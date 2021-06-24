S Robson Walton Sells 1,362,151 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total transaction of $119,686,406.82.

On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $169,584,689.84.

On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $142,357,456.80.

On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.

On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44.

On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06.

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90.

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43.

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.96 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $380.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

