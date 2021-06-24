Sageworth Trust Co Acquires 3,501 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,812. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61.

