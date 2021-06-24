Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.19. The stock had a trading volume of 267,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,071. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.74.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.