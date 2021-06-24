Sageworth Trust Co Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 32,445.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.58. 10,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

