Sageworth Trust Co Invests $164,000 in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.78. 3,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,322. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.02 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock worth $1,292,733. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.