Sageworth Trust Co Sells 219 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 193,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,052,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

