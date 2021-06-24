salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $24,633,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.65, for a total transaction of $4,893,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,922 shares of company stock worth $56,960,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.63. The company had a trading volume of 199,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,177. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.24. The company has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

