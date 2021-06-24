Sami A. Siddiqui Sells 10,290 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.09 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

