Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $120.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.21.

NYSE HES opened at $88.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.57. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

