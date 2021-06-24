Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $7.80 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $3.70.

KOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.17.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.83 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $176.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

