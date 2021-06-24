Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.