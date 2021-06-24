Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAPIF shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $29.71 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

