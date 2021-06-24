Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAPIF shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $29.71 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Analyst Recommendations for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.