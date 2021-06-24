Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Sasol has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

