Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $217.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $208.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.