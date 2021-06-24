Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 292,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

