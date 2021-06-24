Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 301,309 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301,309 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 29,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 202.2% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 681.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $228.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $136.29 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

