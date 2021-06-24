Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,068,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.85. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $207.41.

