Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 8,938 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $157.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

