SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC stock opened at $317.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.99. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.90 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.