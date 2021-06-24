Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Jentner Corp

Jentner Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,447.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 169.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 84,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 240,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.