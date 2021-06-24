Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.01

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.01 and last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 29576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 12.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 142,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 37.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

