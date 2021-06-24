SciPlay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,151 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,419% compared to the typical volume of 135 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SciPlay by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 922,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SciPlay by 16.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.45 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. Analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.