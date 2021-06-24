Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) has been given a C$50.00 price target by investment analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$26.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.25. Score Media and Gaming has a 1-year low of C$5.50 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

