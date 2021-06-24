ScPrime (SCP) Price Reaches $0.0578 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $6,074.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,631,467 coins and its circulating supply is 35,947,856 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

