Scry.info (DDD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $56,196.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00602157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00076804 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

