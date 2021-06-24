Sei Investments Co. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,704 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $10,235,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NIO by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NIO by 372.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 12.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.45. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

