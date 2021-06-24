Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 290.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,973 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of F.N.B. worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

