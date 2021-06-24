Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,634 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIGI. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

