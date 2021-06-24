Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.86.

SRE stock opened at $135.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

