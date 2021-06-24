Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Upgraded to Hold by Investec

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNIRF. Zacks Investment Research cut Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt cut Senior to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNIRF stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Senior has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.