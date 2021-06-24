Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.39). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 761,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,504. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 3.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.