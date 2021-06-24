SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after buying an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $162,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $168.44. 49,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,256. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

