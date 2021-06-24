SevenOneSeven Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.91. The company had a trading volume of 131,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $606.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.66 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.