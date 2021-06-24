SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,470 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Generac accounts for 1.8% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $8.62 on Thursday, reaching $397.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $407.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.