SevenOneSeven Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,686 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.4% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 265,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,085,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.27. 8,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,752. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

