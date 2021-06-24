SevenOneSeven Capital Management Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $614.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $314.57 and a fifty-two week high of $617.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.