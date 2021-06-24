SevenOneSeven Capital Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,734,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,710,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,037,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,986. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $189.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

