SevenOneSeven Capital Management Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $271,499,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $281.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,303. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.63 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

