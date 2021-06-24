SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $319,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.65. The company had a trading volume of 287,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,776,125. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

