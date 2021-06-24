SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 492.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,046 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,107,000. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $7.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.08. 109,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,972,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.20. The company has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 169.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,389,868 shares in the company, valued at $848,318,875.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,099,956 shares of company stock valued at $279,698,075. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.